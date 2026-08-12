Sediqullah Atal scores his second ODI hundred: Key stats

Zadran and Atal continued to dominate the Irishmen, taking Afghanistan past 200 in the 33rd over.

The 231-run stand was finally broken by Gavin Hoey, who dismissed Zadran for 107 (118).

Atal earlier completed his century off 96 balls. After adding another 38 runs along with Darwish Rasooli, Atal fell to Gavin Hoey for 143 off 120 balls (17 fours and 4 sixes).