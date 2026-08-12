Sediqullah Atal scores his second ODI hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal celebrated his 25th birthday by scoring his second ODI hundred. Atal reached the three-figure mark in the 4th ODI against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The Afghan batter, coming in at No. 3, added a 200-plus stand with Ibrahim Zadran. This was after Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed in the second over. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Atal's counter-attacking knock
Zadran and Atal continued to dominate the Irishmen, taking Afghanistan past 200 in the 33rd over.
The 231-run stand was finally broken by Gavin Hoey, who dismissed Zadran for 107 (118).
Atal earlier completed his century off 96 balls. After adding another 38 runs along with Darwish Rasooli, Atal fell to Gavin Hoey for 143 off 120 balls (17 fours and 4 sixes).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Atal, who made his ODI debut in November 2024, reached his second century in the format. He also has two half-centuries to his name.
During the match, the Afghan top-order batter also completed 500 ODI runs.
Across 17 ODIs, Atal has raced to 634 runs at an average of nearly 40 (39.62) and a strike rate of 86.84.
Information
Career-best score
Atat's 143 is not just his career-best ODI score but also in List A cricket. He also has 10 half-centuries in the 50-over format. Atal now has 1,480 runs from 46 List A games at an average of over 30.