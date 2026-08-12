Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran slams his seventh ODI century: Key stats
What's the story
Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran has raced to his seventh century in ODI cricket. Zadran reached the three-figure mark in the 4th ODI against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The Afghan opener, who lost his partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over, added a 200-plus stand with Sediqullah Atal. Zadran also completed 2,000 runs in ODIs.
Knock
Zadran smashes 107
Zadran and Atal continued to dominate the Irish bowling attack, taking Afghanistan past 200 in the 33rd over.
The 35th over saw the former complete his century off 107 balls.
The 231-run stand was finally broken by Gavin Hoey, who dismissed Zadran. The Afghan batter smashed 107 off 118 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and a six.
Numbers
Second-most ODI tons for Afghanistan
According to Cricinfo, Zadran now has the second-most ODI centuries for Afghanistan (7), breaking a tie with Mohammad Shahzad (6). Gurbaz tops the list with nine tons.
Across 45 ODIs, Zadran also has 10 half-centuries to his name.
The 24-year-old, who made his ODI debut in 2019, now has 2,105 runs from 45 innings at an average of 50.11.
Milestone
Joint third-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs
Having taken just 45 innings of as many games, Zadran became the joint third-fastest batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs, as per Cricinfo.
He is only behind India's Shubman Gill (38 innings) and South Africa's Hashim Amla (40 innings).
Meanwhile, Zadran equaled the record of Zaheer Abbas, Kevin Pietersen, Babar Azam and Rassie van der Dussen.