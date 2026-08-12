Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran slams his seventh ODI century: Key stats

Zadran and Atal continued to dominate the Irish bowling attack, taking Afghanistan past 200 in the 33rd over.

The 35th over saw the former complete his century off 107 balls.

The 231-run stand was finally broken by Gavin Hoey, who dismissed Zadran. The Afghan batter smashed 107 off 118 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and a six.