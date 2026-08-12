Ibrahim Zadran becomes joint-third-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs: Key stats 

Zadran scored a brilliant 97-ball 84 in the second game of this series.

This was his 10th ODI fifty as he also owns six tons.

The star batter is only behind Gurbaz (9) in terms of ODI tons for Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, his average of close to 50 is the best by an Afghan batter in ODIs. Azmatullah Omarzai is next with 42.92.