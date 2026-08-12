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Home / News / Sports News / Ibrahim Zadran becomes joint-third-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs: Key stats 
Ibrahim Zadran becomes joint-third-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs: Key stats 
Zadran has gone past 1,000 runs in away ODIs (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Ibrahim Zadran becomes joint-third-fastest to 2,000 ODI runs: Key stats 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Aug 12, 2026
04:45 pm
What's the story

Afghanistan's star opener, Ibrahim Zadran, has scripted history by becoming the fastest batter from his country to complete 2,000 ODI runs in terms of innings taken. He reached the milestone with his second run in the fourth ODI against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Overall, he became the joint-third-fastest batter to reach this milestone. Here are the key stats.

Elite list 

Zadran only behind Gill and Amla; betters these players

Having taken just 45 innings of as many games, Zadran became the joint-third-fastest batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs, as per Cricinfo.

He is only behind India's Shubman Gill (38 innings) and South Africa's Hashim Amla (40 innings).

Meanwhile, Zadran equaled the record of Zaheer Abbas, Kevin Pietersen, Babar Azam and Rassie van der Dussen.

Information

Who is the next fastest Afghan batter to the milestone?

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is next fastest Afghan batter to reach 2,000 ODI runs in terms of innings. Gurbaz took 54 innings for the landmark. Meanwhile, Zadran is the 8th Afghan batter to surpass 2,000 ODI runs.

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Stats 

Best ODI average for Afghanistan

Zadran scored a brilliant 97-ball 84 in the second game of this series.

This was his 10th ODI fifty as he also owns six tons.

The star batter is only behind Gurbaz (9) in terms of ODI tons for Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, his average of close to 50 is the best by an Afghan batter in ODIs. Azmatullah Omarzai is next with 42.92.

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Dissection 

Nearly 1,000 runs in away ODIs 

Playing his 23rd ODI at the home of the opposition, Zadran is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs.

He averages a stunning 50-plus in away ODIs (100s: 4, 50s: 4).

Meanwhile, 1,029 of his runs have come in neutral games at 49 (100s: 2, 50s: 6).

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