Abhijeet Dipke, 30, leads national 'cockroach' protests and CJP
Abhijeet Dipke, 30, has become a national face after launching the "cockroach" protests.
It all started when he responded to a top judge calling unemployed youth "cockroaches," and his post blew up online.
Dipke then co-founded the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), bringing together young people frustrated by unemployment and education.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after Delhi crackdown
The movement really took off after a big exam paper leak led to more than 20 student suicides, highlighting how badly youth issues were being ignored.
Things escalated on July 20 when police used force against protesters in Delhi, sparking outrage across the country.
This pressure led to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down, a rare move from Modi's government.
Abhijeet Dipke returns to rural education
After finishing his studies in the US. Dipke is back in India focusing on rural education reforms.
While CJP's future is uncertain, he's encouraging everyone to keep holding leaders accountable and keep pushing for change.