Champions League 2026-27, Liverpool edge past Atletico Madrid 2-1: Stats
What's the story
Liverpool FC staged a remarkable comeback in their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League opener to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield. Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored a stunning winner. The match was also Bradley Barcola's first start for Liverpool, but he had to be substituted in the second half due to cramp after missing three good chances. Despite his early exit, Mac Allister's brilliant strike ensured Liverpool claimed victory under head coach Andoni Iraola.
Match highlights
Llorente puts Atletico Madrid ahead before Szoboslai equalizes
Atletico Madrid drew first blood in the match with Marcos Llorente scoring his fifth goal against Liverpool.
The Spanish side's Julian Alvarez set up Llorente, who beat Alisson Becker to give them an early advantage.
However, Liverpool leveled the score before half-time through Dominik Szoboszlai, who capitalized on a clever flick from Ronald Araujo after Barcola's chance was denied by Jan Oblak.
Winning moment
Mac Allister's stunner seals the game for the Reds
Just a minute after Barcola missed another chance, Mac Allister scored a stunning left-footed strike from 20 yards to give Liverpool the lead.
The goal came just seconds after Barcola's missed opportunity and sealed the game for the home side.
Despite Atletico Madrid's attempts to equalize, including an offside, disallowed attempt by Jeremie Frimpong in the dying minutes, Liverpool held on for the win.
Information
Here are the match stats
Liverpool had 5 shots on target from 14 attempts. Diego Simeone's Atletico had 4 shots on target from 9 attempts. Liverpool had 31 touches in the opposition box compared to Atletico's 18. Hosts Liverpool managed 45.2% ball possession.
Players
Key feats attained as Liverpool down Atletico
As per Squawka, Atletico have never won a Champions League group stage/league phase fixture against an English team (D4 L7).
Llorente has nowscored 10 Champions League goals for Atletico.
As many as five of them have come against Liverpool and notably, all five have been scored at Anfield.
Dominik
Szoboszlai shines for the Reds
Szoboszlai had the most touches (87) in the Liverpool vs Atletico content.
He also won the most duels won (6) and created the most number of chances (5).
He also had the most successful take-ons (4).
Notably, this was the player's 2nd goal this season across competitions.
Overall, the Hungarian midfielder owns 30 goals for Liverpool, having made 151 appearances in all competitions.
Do you know?
Mac Allister is now involved in 40 Liverpool goals
Making his 154th appearances for the Reds in all competitions, Mac Allister is now involved in 40 goals. He has scored 20 goals besides making 20 assists.
Twitter Post
MD1!
Victory in MD1 🤩 #UCL pic.twitter.com/SWFFhSudFJ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 9, 2026