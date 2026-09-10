Champions League 2026-27, Liverpool edge past Atletico Madrid 2-1: Stats

Atletico Madrid drew first blood in the match with Marcos Llorente scoring his fifth goal against Liverpool.

The Spanish side's Julian Alvarez set up Llorente, who beat Alisson Becker to give them an early advantage.

However, Liverpool leveled the score before half-time through Dominik Szoboszlai, who capitalized on a clever flick from Ronald Araujo after Barcola's chance was denied by Jan Oblak.