Champions League: Ferran Torres hat-trick helps holders PSG start strongly

Torres, a Spanish World Cup winner who joined PSG from Barcelona this summer, made an immediate impact.

He scored after Dembele had given the hosts a two-goal lead.

Dembele opened the scoring after 17 minutes by slotting home a rebound from Nuno Mendes's fierce shot that hit the post.

Dembele doubled PSG's lead six minutes later, heading in from Dro Fernandez's deflected cross.

He then turned provider for his new teammate Torres, delivering a teasing cross into the six-yard box that left the latter with a simple tap-in at the near post.