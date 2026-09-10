Meta loses top AI researcher Andrew Tulloch after brief stint

Before joining Meta, Tulloch co-founded Thinking Machines Lab with Mira Murati, a former CTO of OpenAI.

The lab was reportedly approached by Zuckerberg for acquisition but the deal didn't go through.

Instead, Zuckerberg offered Tulloch a pay package worth up to $1.5 billion over six years, depending on bonuses and stock performance.

However, Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson, has denied this report as "inaccurate and ridiculous."