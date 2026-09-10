Carabao Cup 2026-27, Chelsea thrash Leeds United 6-3: Key stats
What's the story
In a thrilling Carabao Cup encounter, Chelsea staged an incredible second-half comeback to beat Leeds United 6-3 at Stamford Bridge. The match was full of action with seven goals scored in the second half alone. The victory came as a relief for Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who faced his first major cup challenge since taking over the reins.
Match progression
Leeds United take a 2-goal lead before Chelsea go 4-2
Leeds United took an early lead in the match, with Tarik Muharemovic scoring the opener and Brendon Aaronson doubling their advantage just after half-time.
However, it was Morgan Rogers who sparked Chelsea's comeback.
Rogers assisted Cole Palmer for Chelsea's 1st goal in the 53rd minute before the latter scored a 55th-minute penalty.
In the 60th minute, Rogers assisted Pedro Neto and then helped Chelsea take a 4-2 lead by setting up Danny Welbeck in the 65th minute.
Goals
More goals added as Chelsea shine
10 minutes after Welbeck's goal, Leeds pulled one back via Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
However, Chelsea kept their noses ahead and got the decisive 5th goal via Valentin Barco, who scored from close range
The match ended on a high note for Chelsea as Welbeck headed Barco's mis-hit effort past Zetterer in added time.
Chelsea have now made it to the next round of the Carabao Cup and look contenders for the trophy.
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16 goals for Chelsea under Alonso this season
Under new manager Alonso, Chelsea are enjoying a good run of form this season. From three Premier League games, the Blues own 2 wins and a defeat. And in the Carabao Cup, this was their 2nd successive win. Chelsea have scored 16 goals from 5 matches this season.
Do you know?
Palmer races to 58 goals for Chelsea
In 5 matches for Chelsea this season across competitions, Palmer has scored 4 goals. Overall, the former Manchester City player has scored 58 goals for Chelsea in 156 matches.
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Welbeck now has 10 goals in Carabao Cup history
In two Carabao Cup matches this season, Welbeck has scored three goals. Overall, he has 10 Carabao Cup goals (2 for Manchester United, 3 for Arsenal, 3 for Chelsea, 1 each for Watford and Brighton).
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Rogers is flying for new club Chelsea: Key numbers
Former Aston Villa player Rogers is enjoying himself at Chelsea. In 5 matches for Chelsea, Rogers has already been involved in 6 goals. Besides scoring twice, the Englishman has recorded four assists across competitions.