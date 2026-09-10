Carabao Cup 2026-27, Chelsea thrash Leeds United 6-3: Key stats

Leeds United took an early lead in the match, with Tarik Muharemovic scoring the opener and Brendon Aaronson doubling their advantage just after half-time.

However, it was Morgan Rogers who sparked Chelsea's comeback.

Rogers assisted Cole Palmer for Chelsea's 1st goal in the 53rd minute before the latter scored a 55th-minute penalty.

In the 60th minute, Rogers assisted Pedro Neto and then helped Chelsea take a 4-2 lead by setting up Danny Welbeck in the 65th minute.