Abhijeet Dipke accuses Amit Shah of ordering protest crackdown
Abhijeet Dipke, who founded the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of directing police to crack down on students during the July 20, 2026 Sansad Chalo protest.
Dipke echoed Rahul Gandhi's call for Shah to step down and claimed Delhi Police staged the scene by placing trucks full of stones near Jantar Mantar to make it look like students were violent.
Abhijeet Dipke: CBI ED threaten democracy
Dipke also said agencies like CBI and ED were used to silence opposition parties, calling it a threat to democracy.
He questioned Pralhad Joshi becoming education minister and criticized the government for backing controversial figures.
Urging police to follow the Constitution instead of political orders, Dipke said the CJP would support farmers if they sought the party's help in future protests.