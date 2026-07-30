Abhijeet Dipke accuses Amit Shah of ordering protest crackdown

Abhijeet Dipke, who founded the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of directing police to crack down on students during the July 20, 2026 Sansad Chalo protest.

Dipke echoed Rahul Gandhi's call for Shah to step down and claimed Delhi Police staged the scene by placing trucks full of stones near Jantar Mantar to make it look like students were violent.