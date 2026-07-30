Vicky Kaushal to bulk up over 25kg for 'Mahavatar'

"Vicky gained 25kg for his role in Chhaava, going from 80kg to 105kg. For Mahavatar however, he will have to look much bigger," said the source.

"Depicted in ancient texts as a towering personality, Parashurama was granted invincibility and immortality. To stay true to that image, Vicky will have to attain a bulky physique, with a broad chest and immense physical strength."

In addition to his physical transformation, Kaushal will also have to learn archery for the role.