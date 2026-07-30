Vicky Kaushal to bulk up over 25kg for 'Mahavatar'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to undergo a major body transformation for his upcoming film Mahavatar. The actor will gain over 25kg to play the role of Parashurama in the movie, reported Mid-Day. He will be working with fitness coach Tejas Lalwani, whom he previously worked with on Chhaava (2025). The training is expected to begin in September ahead of the film's December shoot.
Training details
Kaushal to learn archery for the role
"Vicky gained 25kg for his role in Chhaava, going from 80kg to 105kg. For Mahavatar however, he will have to look much bigger," said the source.
"Depicted in ancient texts as a towering personality, Parashurama was granted invincibility and immortality. To stay true to that image, Vicky will have to attain a bulky physique, with a broad chest and immense physical strength."
In addition to his physical transformation, Kaushal will also have to learn archery for the role.
Role preparation
Understanding the warrior from Hindu mythology
Kaushal's role in Mahavatar is a significant departure from his previous roles.
The actor will have to understand the mental makeup of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, a warrior from Hindu mythology. This will require not just physical transformation but also an in-depth understanding of the character's psyche and motivations.
An avatar of Lord Vishnu, Parashurama saved the earth from the tyranny of corrupt Kshatriya rulers with ruthless precision.
The film is directed by Amar Kaushik.