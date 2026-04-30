Vicky Kaushal to undergo rigorous training for 'Mahavatar'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's Love & War . After that, he will immediately start prepping for Amar Kaushik 's mythological epic Mahavatar. The film is backed by Maddock Films, and Kaushal is looking at a long prep session for the same. According to Pinkvilla, he will kick off an intensive six-month preparation schedule from June after wrapping up his current project with Bhansali.

Intensive training Physical transformation, bulking up are part of training A source told the portal, "Vicky has committed to a rigorous six-month training program that includes physical transformation, bulking up, and a series of acting workshops tailored specifically for the film." "Amar has designed a very detailed prep module for Vicky. It's not just about the physicality, but also about getting into the psychological and emotional graph of the character."

Schedule Kaushal will not take up any other work during this The film will go on floors in January 2027 and will be shot over an extensive one-year schedule, wrapping up by December 2027. During this period, the URI star plans to dedicate himself exclusively to Mahavatar, avoiding any other professional commitments to maintain continuity. "Vicky is treating Mahavatar as a once-in-a-lifetime project. He wants to be fully invested, which is why he has consciously decided not to take up any other assignments during the shoot," added the source.

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