Abhijeet Dipke accuses Delhi Police of shutting Jantar Mantar protests
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has accused Delhi Police of shutting down peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar.
These protests, involving students and opposition leaders, called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged voting list issues.
Dipke spoke up after police filed cases against protesters under new laws.
Abhijeet Dipke plans Jantar Mantar protest
Delhi Police have registered at least three FIRs against protesters for blocking officials and breaking prohibitory orders: one even names CJP for an unauthorized gathering at Shivaji Park.
Still, Dipke isn't backing down; he's announced a bigger protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 and encouraged young people to join in, saying attempts to silence them will only make their movement stronger.