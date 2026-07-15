Abhijeet Dipke accuses government of silence over Wangchuk hunger strike
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has openly criticized the government for not responding to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over NEET exam irregularities.
Dipke pointed out that Wangchuk is "put his own life on the line" for students but has only received silence from the government, questioning why the Prime Minister and the Education Minister haven't addressed the issue.
Opposition urges Wangchuk to end fast
Wangchuk's fast, which began June 28 at Jantar Mantar, has already led to a loss of 8.5kg.
Opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal have voiced concern about his health and urged him to end his strike.
Akhilesh Yadav said his life was too valuable to be risked, while Kejriwal appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast while pledging support for the protest.
Meanwhile, CJP is planning a protest march to Parliament on July 20 to push for justice for affected students.