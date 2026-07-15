Abhijeet Dipke accuses government of silence over Wangchuk hunger strike

Wangchuk's fast, which began June 28 at Jantar Mantar, has already led to a loss of 8.5kg.

Opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal have voiced concern about his health and urged him to end his strike.

Akhilesh Yadav said his life was too valuable to be risked, while Kejriwal appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast while pledging support for the protest.

Meanwhile, CJP is planning a protest march to Parliament on July 20 to push for justice for affected students.