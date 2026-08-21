Abhijeet Dipke alleges fake students and liquor at Ausa school
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke says he found some serious problems during his visit to a government school in Ausa, Latur, on August 20.
As part of the School Theek Karo campaign, Dipke claimed students from other schools were brought in just to look like regular attendees, and even spotted liquor bottles on campus.
Dipke seeks social audit, Gawali denies
Dipke also pointed out there was no drinking water, toilets seemed freshly cleaned only for his visit, and new plates appeared for midday meals after officials got word he was coming.
He is now calling for a social audit of government-run and municipal schools in Latur district of Maharashtra to check on these issues.
Meanwhile, school principal Balaji Gawali pushed back, saying all students were actually enrolled there and denying any cover-up or special arrangements.