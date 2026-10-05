Abhijeet Dipke asks Gyanesh Kumar to resign after DCP change

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), says the deputy commissioner of police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has suddenly gone on leave, and a new DCP has been brought in to take charge, just before its planned protest on October 10 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The group wants Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down, raising concerns about recent changes to electoral rolls.