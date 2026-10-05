Abhijeet Dipke asks Gyanesh Kumar to resign after DCP change
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), says the deputy commissioner of police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has suddenly gone on leave, and a new DCP has been brought in to take charge, just before its planned protest on October 10 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The group wants Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down, raising concerns about recent changes to electoral rolls.
Dipke accuses Gyanesh Kumar, urges protest
Dipke accuses Kumar of making elections unfair, pointing to "predetermined" results and surprise wins by the BJP as signs something's off.
He's urging people online to join the peaceful protest if Kumar doesn't resign, saying, "If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10."
The call has been made as a peaceful protest inviting citizens concerned about free and fair elections to participate.