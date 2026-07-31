Abhijeet Dipke, CJP founder, questions FIR over alleged Modi insult
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is questioning why a 25-year-old woman from Noida is facing criminal charges for allegedly using harsh language about Prime Minister Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
The protest was about demanding the education minister's resignation.
Dipke said he doesn't support her words but thinks a first information report, or FIR, goes too far, and called out what he sees as selective action by authorities.
Dipke urges counseling or public shaming
Dipke pointed out that BJP IT cell members and some party leaders have also used abusive language online and in Parliament, like MP Ramesh Bidhuri, but rarely face consequences.
He suggested that instead of filing cases, authorities should consider counseling or public shaming for such behavior.
"If we have to file cases because of the words used, then most cases should be filed against BJP IT cell members because they have abused women the most, and BJP politicians as well who have abused people inside the Parliament," he said.