Abhijeet Dipke clarifies after seen eating kachori near fasting Wangchuk
What's the story
As activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 10th day on Tuesday, the focus shifted to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who was seen snacking near the fasting activist. Videos of Dipke eating bread pakodas and noodles on stage with Wangchuk went viral, leading to memes and criticism. Critics questioned why only Wangchuk was fasting if the protest was led by the CJP.
Defense
Dipke explains why he is eating
In response to the criticism, Dipke said the videos were being circulated out of context and said the party's core team had deliberately kept off the hunger strike so that the demonstration could continue to function. Dipke also expressed concern over Wangchuk's health, telling Delhi Tak that he had advised him against continuing his fast due to its impact on his health "but the activist had refused to do so."
Protest demands
Protest seeks resignation of Education Minister Pradhan
The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks. The CJP movement started after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's comments likening some unemployed youths to "cockroaches" and "parasites." Dipke, who was in Boston then, returned to India and led protests at Jantar Mantar upon his arrival. Wangchuk joined the protest last month and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28.
Health concerns
Wangchuk loses over 7kg as fast enters 11th day
According to a health bulletin issued on Wednesday morning, Wangchuk's weight has dropped to 59.40 kg, taking his total weight loss since the start of the hunger strike to more than 7 Kg. Members of the CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association are also on their indefinite hunger strike on a separate stage at the protest site.