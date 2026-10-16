Abhijeet Dipke detained in Delhi carrying Indian flag before protest

The CJP started out as a satirical movement just this May, but has quickly become a real force against Prime Minister Modi's government.

Protesters are accusing officials of rigging electoral rolls and are calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

Despite Dipke's detention, about 2,000 people still gathered in Delhi, with more protests popping up in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Police crackdowns and bans on gatherings show just how tense things have gotten between the government and this new wave of dissent.