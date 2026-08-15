Abhijeet Dipke launches 'School Thik Karo' after Hingoli school visit

Dipke is calling out the lack of essentials in these schools, asking, "If water is not available at schools, will students go to their homes to use toilets?"

He's now collecting data on school facilities nationwide and wants parents to conduct social audits of basic facilities in schools and sarpanches to work toward improving them.

Dipke also pointed out that over 94,000 government schools have closed in the past decade, making things harder for underprivileged kids while people are paying ₹1-1.5 lakh in fees.

He's urging more focus (and money) on public education instead of flashy political events.