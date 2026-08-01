Should India move on from Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket?
What's the story
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah won't be featuring in the Sri Lanka Test series. He was ruled out of the series earlier this month due to a left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England. It has become quite a regular phenomenon with Bumrah in terms of injuries, who needs to be protected. Can India afford the same? We decode the situation.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Bumrah is an injury-prone bowler and the BCCI alongside the Indian management have had to be cautious.
It's like protecting someone in a cotton wrap.
Bumrah cannot give the side conistency in terms of playing.
He has been handed rest in gruelling 5-match series against England and Australia to manage workload.
Can India keep affording to miss his services? It's a debatable topic.
Bumrah
Bumrah's highly unorthodox bowling style has also impacted him
Bumrah is a legend and his numbers speak for the same. This argument does not stem from a dip in form or a lack of desire.
Bumrah's greatest asset—his highly unorthodox, explosive bowling action—is also his greatest physical liability.
We have already witnessed the consequences of this fragility: a major back stress fracture that sidelined him for a devastating 17 months in 2022.
Reac
Rotational policy adopted by the BCCI and selectors
To keep Bumrah functional in Test cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selectors have had to adopt a rotation policy.
He is routinely rested for shorter series, shielded from lower-ranked opponents, and occasionally pulled from crucial overseas fixtures when knee swelling or muscle fatigue flares up.
He is managed like a prized racehorse for crucial assignments.
Information
Bumrah's unpredictability impacts the side
The constant shuffling of the pack to accommodate Bumrah's mandatory rests often disrupts the rhythm of secondary bowler. It makes tactical planning volatile, and prevents the team from establishing a settled, self-reliant pace attack. One doesn't get a clearer picture of what's happening as well.
Longest format
Could India keep Bumrah for white-ball cricket?
Given the workload and the hard yards associated with red-ball cricket, Bumrah, with his limitations due to injuries, could perhaps bid adieu so that India can focus on nurturing other pace options and hand them a long rope.
Coming to shorter formats, Bumrah is well suited as it requires less workload.
It could hand India an initiative having the pacer leading the pace unit.
Conclusion
Bumrah should move on from the longer format
Bumrah should move on from the longer format as it will help him managing his body and injuries.
White-ball cricket is where the focus should shift to.
Moving on from a legend is never an easy thing, but keeping the broader picture in mind, the management and selectors should sit down and ponder.
Perhaps moving on could help the bowler prolonging his cricketing journey.