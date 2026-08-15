Heinrich Klaasen slams 63 in his 300th T20 appearance: Stats

The Super Giants's innings was propelled by a blistering 114-run partnership between opener Paul Walter and Klaasen for the 3rd wicket.

Walter scored a quickfire 80 off just 46 balls, while Klaasen contributed with an equally aggressive knock of 63 off just 26 deliveries.

The duo hit a combined total of 13 sixes during their stand.

Klaasen looked in sync and brought up his fifty off just 22 balls.

He was dismissed by Nathan Ellis while opting for a big shot.