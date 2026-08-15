Heinrich Klaasen slams 63 in his 300th T20 appearance: Stats
What's the story
Manchester Super Giants advanced to the final of The Hundred tournament after defeating Sunrisers Leeds by 20 runs in a thrilling eliminator match at The Kia Oval. The victory sets up a clash with Trent Rockets in the much-anticipated final on Sunday. A stellar performance from Paul Walter and Heinrich Klaasen helped the Super Giants post an impressive total of 186/4 in their allotted 100 balls. In reponse, Sunrisers Leeds managed 166/7.
Power play
Paul Walter, Klaasen propel Super Giants to massive total
The Super Giants's innings was propelled by a blistering 114-run partnership between opener Paul Walter and Klaasen for the 3rd wicket.
Walter scored a quickfire 80 off just 46 balls, while Klaasen contributed with an equally aggressive knock of 63 off just 26 deliveries.
The duo hit a combined total of 13 sixes during their stand.
Klaasen looked in sync and brought up his fifty off just 22 balls.
He was dismissed by Nathan Ellis while opting for a big shot.
Numbers
45th fifty from Klaasen's blade in T20s
Klaasen's knock had six fours and four sixes. He struck at 242.31.
With this effort, Klaasen has raced to 6,976 runs from 300 matches (275 innings) at an average of 32.
He smashed his 45th fifty in the 20-over format (100s: 3).
As per Cricinfo, Klaasen has smashed 464 fours and 381 sixes (SR: 151.35).
Breakdown
Breaking down Klaasen's 300 T20 matches and numbers
In 24 Hundred matches, Klaasen owns 506 runs at 26.63 (50s: 4).
Across 64 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, he has amassed 2,104 runs at 42.08 (100s: 2, 50s: 13).
In SA20, Klaasen has played 42 matches, scoring 1,146 runs at 36.96 (100s: 1, 50s: 9).
In Major League Cricket, he has racked up 474 runs from 24 matches at 24.94 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
In the Caribbean Premier League, Klaasen owns 118 runs from 5 matches at 39.33 (50s: 1).
In 16 Mzansi Super League games, he scored 225 runs at 17.30.
Lastly, he smashed 1,000 runs for South Africa in 58 T20I games at 23.25 (50s: 5).
The remaining 67 matches of Klaasen have come in domestic leagues and tournaments in South Africa.
Twitter Post
Knock!
The runs were flowing for Heinrich Klaasen 💥#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/ucwbMBRjH9— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 14, 2026