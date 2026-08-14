Chelsea expect Enzo Fernandez to stay after Manchester City snub
What's the story
Chelsea FC are expecting midfielder Enzo Fernandez to remain with the club for the current season. The expectation comes after the deadline for clubs to make a £120 million bid for the Argentina international passed without any offers. Manchester City, who had shown interest in Fernandez, did not submit an offer before the 5:00pm BST cut-off time on Friday. Here's more.
Transfer talks
No bids received by the deadline
Fernandez, who previously played under new City boss Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, was a potential target for the club.
However, the Blues had set a deadline for interested parties to make their offers. The £120 million move would have been the fourth biggest football transfer ever.
Now, with no bids received by the deadline, Chelsea hope to keep their vice-captain this season.
Information
Chelsea will be happy to keep Enzo
As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea consider Fernandez no longer available at £120m as terms were made clear to his camp since May. It was effectively agreed as a 'release clause'. Chelsea will be happy to keep Enzo under new manager Xabi Alonso.
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City were interested in Enzo
City kept their interest in the Argentine and mantained daily active talks with Enzo's camp. It was including the last 48 hours too. However, they didn't submit the bid. Now it remains to be seen if they want to try again on different conditions.
Transfer updates
City made major midfield signing in Elliot Anderson
City had already made a major midfield signing this summer, bringing in Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson for £116 million.
The potential deal for Fernandez was thought to depend on City selling Spain midfielder Rodri, who was officially named the best player at the 2026 FIFA World Cup among numerous other accolades, to Barcelona.
However, with Chelsea's deadline now passed and no bids received, Fernandez is likely to stay with the club this season.
Twitter Post
No longer available!
🚨 Chelsea consider Enzo Fernández no longer available at £120m as terms were made clear to his camp since May — effectively agreed as a ‘release clause’.#CFC happy to keep Enzo and continue with him.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2026
❗️ Manchester City mantained daily active talks with Enzo’s camp, in last 48… pic.twitter.com/tNSHCrMcYo