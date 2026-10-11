Abhijeet Dipke says Delhi Police denied help after grandmother's death
India
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party, says Delhi Police didn't actually help him after his grandmother passed away on Saturday, even though police shared a video claiming they offered support and he turned it down.
Dipke says phone blocked, police disagree
Dipke insists he wasn't allowed to use his phone to reach family or a lawyer, and says being made to call his father at 3:30am about possible jail time just made things harder for everyone.
Meanwhile, police say their actions were meant as a humanitarian gesture and that Dipke refused their offers for travel or calls.