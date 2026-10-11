Mamitha Baiju to make Telugu debut with 'Jai Hanuman'?
What's the story
Actor Mamitha Baiju, riding high on the success of Jana Nayagan andVishwanath And Sons, will reportedly make her Telugu cinema debut soon. The actor might be seen in the mythological film Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by Rishab Shetty. However, no official confirmation has come from either the makers or Baiju yet.
Film details
More about 'Jai Hanuman'
Jai Hanuman is a sequel to the 2024 Telugu superhero film HanuMan. The upcoming film will tell the story of Lord Hanuman, with Shetty playing the titular role.
The movie also stars Rana Daggubati, while Teja Sajja is expected to make a cameo.
In HanuMan, Sajja played a character who acquires powers similar to those of Lord Hanuman and uses them for his village's protection.
PVCU expansion
Varma's other ongoing projects
After the success of HanuMan, Varma has been working on multiple projects under his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).
One of them is Adhira, starring SJ Suryah and Dasari Kalyan. The film's teaser has already been released.
Another project, Mahakali, stars Bhoomi Shetty and Akshaye Khanna.
Meanwhile, Simba with Nandamuri Taraka Rama Mokshagnya Teja is also in the works.
Career progression
Baiju's other upcoming movies
Apart from her potential Telugu debut with Jai Hanuman, Baiju has a number of projects in the pipeline.
These include Irandu Vaanam, the tentatively titled PRS01, and the Malayalam film Hello Dear.
Meanwhile, her recent film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is among the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema.