Mamitha Baiju to make Telugu debut with 'Jai Hanuman'?

Jai Hanuman is a sequel to the 2024 Telugu superhero film HanuMan. The upcoming film will tell the story of Lord Hanuman, with Shetty playing the titular role.

The movie also stars Rana Daggubati, while Teja Sajja is expected to make a cameo.

In HanuMan, Sajja played a character who acquires powers similar to those of Lord Hanuman and uses them for his village's protection.