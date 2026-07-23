'Jana Nayagan' review: Vijay's final film is a bloated mess

Jana Nayagan revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, an incredibly courageous former cop and convict who adopts a girl named Viji (Mamitha Baiju).

He is determined to raise her as an independent woman and pushes her to join the military.

The family finds itself embroiled in danger when Viji crosses paths with John Himler (Bobby Deol), who wants to wreak havoc on India.