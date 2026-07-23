'Jana Nayagan' review: Vijay's final film is a bloated mess
What's the story
Superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's swansong Jana Nayagan has had a long, turbulent journey to theaters. Originally scheduled for a January 9 release, the movie was delayed due to a longstanding dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification, and then shockingly leaked online. It finally debuted in cinemas on Thursday. Here's our review of the Hindi version, titled Jan Neta.
Plot
Vijay saves India in this political actioner
Jana Nayagan revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, an incredibly courageous former cop and convict who adopts a girl named Viji (Mamitha Baiju).
He is determined to raise her as an independent woman and pushes her to join the military.
The family finds itself embroiled in danger when Viji crosses paths with John Himler (Bobby Deol), who wants to wreak havoc on India.
#1
Comes across as confusing and overcooked
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan boasts a massive scale, and a lot transpires on multiple fronts.
This becomes both the film's strength and its biggest undoing.
After a decent first half, much of which establishes Viji and Vetri's warm, loving relationship, the movie loses its identity.
It completely crumbles under the weight of its own ambitions while trying to juggle multiple sub-plots.
#2
Plenty of hero-worship moments here
South Indian films have a flair for larger-than-life sequences.
In Vijay's farewell film, there is no dearth of such scenes.
Vetri doesn't just walk; he marches in slow motion; he doesn't just speak; he delivers political sermons.
The plot props him as a hero, the "savior" of Tamil Nadu.
You won't know where the reel life ends, and the real one begins.
#3
Its political rhetoric turns tiring after a point
The film offers charged political messaging in spades, repeatedly telling viewers how Vetri (or Vijay?) is determined to stop communal politics.
Vetri puts his life on the line for his state, saves women and the downtrodden, and is christened "janata ka leader" in one scene.
Fans might find such scenes incredibly exhilarating, but they do little for the film.
#4
Pooja Hegde gets a forgettable, shallow role
Pooja Hegde gets little to do as Koel, a journalist who loves Vetri.
There's nothing we know about her life, family, or who she was before she fell for him.
It's painfully ironic that a film that repeatedly reinforces women's empowerment has such a forgettable female lead.
In mass entertainers, women are reduced to props, and Vijay does little to alter the status quo.
#5
Deol's role is the most bizarre
Shortly after Alpha, Deol plays a stereotypical villain again.
Initially, Himler comes across as a deranged villain you would love to hate, but his character becomes increasingly absurd.
You have to see it to believe it.
Prakash Raj, as a politician, remains ever-watchable but is trapped in another predictable role.
I wonder if he's tired of playing nearly the same character in most films.
Verdict
Will only work for Vijay's fans; 2/5 stars
A partial remake of Bhagavanth Kesari, Jana Nayagan is so bloated that it's impossible to take anything seriously.
Vijay and Baiju try to do what they can, but there's no salvaging this painful hodgepodge of ideas.
Jana Nayagan wants to talk about religious polarization, women empowerment, and social justice, but ends up losing its voice completely.
Not the best farewell for Vijay.
2/5 stars.