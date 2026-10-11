Kejriwal, AAP leaders accused of 'disrespecting' Bangla Sahib Gurdwara
What's the story
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly disrupting the sanctity of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. The incident occurred during an anti-Chief Election Commissioner protest on Saturday when protesters tried to reach Jantar Mantar but were detained by police. The DSGMC claims AAP supporters used the sacred premises for political purposes and raised slogans disturbing the religious atmosphere.
Investigation plea
DSGMC submits videos of protesters inside gurdwara
The DSGMC, led by president Harmeet Singh Kalka, submitted the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police for New Delhi district.
They also submitted videos showing protesters inside the gurdwara and requested police to identify those involved and take legal action.
The committee alleged AAP leaders shared videos on social media that distorted the incident and blamed gurdwara management.
Controversy claim
'Selective videos' shared by AAP leaders
The DSGMC alleged that the incident and circulation of "selective and misleading" videos raised concerns about a possible coordinated attempt to trigger controversy at a place of worship.
They claimed this hurt religious sentiments, damaged their reputation, and gained political mileage.
Kalka also raised concerns over police conduct inside the gurdwara premises during the incident.
He clarified that while Delhi Police used a passage to reach protesters, they shouldn't have entered in uniform.
Legal assurance
Mann defends protesters, condemns Delhi Police action
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma responded to the allegations, saying police used a common passage and didn't enter the Darbar Hall.
He alleged the video circulating on social media was shared with "malicious intent" and assured legal action against those responsible.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann defended protesters inside Bangla Sahib and condemned police action. He argued gurdwaras traditionally offer shelter to people in need.