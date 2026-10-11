Pat Cummins completes 50 Test wickets versus South Africa: Stats 

As per Cricinfo, Cummins became the ninth Aussie bowler with a half-century of Test wickets versus SA.

Across nine matches in this regard, Cummins has clocked an excellent average of 18-plus.

This includes four five-wicket hauls.

In six matches on South African soil, Cummins has bagged 31 scalps at 20-plus (5W: 2).

While the right-arm pacer owns 12 wickets from three home matches at 16.91, Cummins picked 7 wickets in his only neutral outing against this side.