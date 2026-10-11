Pat Cummins completes 50 Test wickets versus South Africa: Stats
What's the story
Australia skipper Pat Cummins has completed 50 Test wickets against South Africa. The star fast bowler reached the milestone with his second wicket on Day 3 of the opening match at Kingsmead, Durban. Cummins, who is one of the best Test pacers going around, has enjoyed operating against the Proteas side. Here we look at his stats and records.
Stats
Four fifers against the team
As per Cricinfo, Cummins became the ninth Aussie bowler with a half-century of Test wickets versus SA.
Across nine matches in this regard, Cummins has clocked an excellent average of 18-plus.
This includes four five-wicket hauls.
In six matches on South African soil, Cummins has bagged 31 scalps at 20-plus (5W: 2).
While the right-arm pacer owns 12 wickets from three home matches at 16.91, Cummins picked 7 wickets in his only neutral outing against this side.
Tests
Over 300 wickets in Tests
With his second scalp of the contest, Cummins has raced to 324 scalps across 75 Tests for Australia at an average of 21-plus.
This includes 14 five-wicket hauls and 17 four-fers, as per Cricinfo.
160 of Cummins's Test scalps have come while leading the team at 22-plus.
He is now only behind Pakistan legend Imran Khan, who took 187 wickets while leading in whites.
Knock
A fine hand in first innings
Earlier in the game, Cummins scored a vital 43 off 98 balls while batting at eight (6 fours).
He added 86 runs with centurion Matt Renshaw as the Aussies went past the 200-run mark after being reduced to 124/6.
The latter made 190 as the Aussies finished strongly at 390/10.
Cummins, who missed out on his fourth Test fifty, has raced to 1,627 runs at an average of 16.60.