Musk's AI shopping idea involving credit card photos raises concerns
What's the story
Elon Musk has sparked a debate on social media after proposing a new way to shop online using his AI chatbot, Grok. The billionaire suggested that users could upload pictures of their credit cards to Grok, which would then find the best deals and place orders for them. However, this idea has raised major concerns over the safety of sharing such sensitive financial information with an AI.
Mixed responses
Musk's post on X
Musk's post on X showed a context card titled "Readers added context they thought people might want to know."
It warned about potential privacy and security risks of sharing financial information with an AI chatbot.
The note said, "xAI explicitly warns users not to include personal information in prompts, yet credit card photos may contain such information."
AI shopping
Musk shared his own experience of using Grok for purchase
The discussion intensified when Musk shared his own experience of using Grok for a purchase.
He had asked the chatbot to look up fun Lego Star Wars kits for young kids and order them.
He even shared a screenshot of the purchase in his post, further fueling discussions about both the convenience and potential risks of AI-powered shopping.
Security concerns
Response on social media
Musk's suggestion was met with criticism from several users, who raised concerns over the safety of sharing credit card photographs with an AI chatbot.
One user sarcastically wrote, "Yeah, let's all take photos of our credit cards and give it to tech bros; I'm sure that's really safe!"
Another said, "You're insane even suggesting this. This is the dumbest thing anyone could ever do."