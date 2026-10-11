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Home / News / Technology News / Ledger probes alleged $86M crypto theft linked to reseller-sold wallets
Ledger probes alleged $86M crypto theft linked to reseller-sold wallets
Ledger has acknowledged reports of missing funds from customers

Ledger probes alleged $86M crypto theft linked to reseller-sold wallets

By Akash Pandey
Oct 11, 2026
04:45 pm
What's the story

Ledger, a major manufacturer of cryptocurrency hardware wallets, is looking into reports of stolen funds linked to devices sold through a Southeast Asian reseller. The alleged theft could be worth over $86 million and add to the growing list of losses from exploits this year in the crypto industry. Pseudonymous blockchain investigator Specter reported on X that more than $86 million in crypto may have been stolen from hundreds of wallets.

Investigation underway

Ledger acknowledges missing funds from customers

Ledger has acknowledged reports of missing funds from customers who purchased devices through CryptoBilis, a Southeast Asian reseller.

However, the company did not confirm the reported loss amount or identify the cause.

As a precautionary measure, Ledger has asked CryptoBilis to pause all sales and shipments while its investigation continues.

User guidance

Ledger advises customers against setting up devices

Ledger has advised customers who bought devices from CryptoBilis in the last 90 days not to set them up.

The company also suggested that those who activated their wallets should consider transferring their assets to a new Ledger device with a newly generated recovery phrase.

This advice comes as part of the company's efforts to mitigate potential risks amid its ongoing investigation into the matter.

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Tampering details

Users' accounts drained

Reports have surfaced that users of the Ledger crypto wallet have had their accounts drained, possibly due to tampered hardware sold by CryptoBilis.

Photos and videos shared on X and Threads show a small circuit board sandwiched under the screen of one affected user's device.

The implant allegedly intercepts anything displayed on the screen, including the seed passphrase shown during initial setup, before sending that information back to an attacker via an embedded SIM card.

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Twitter Post

One of the devices contained an unauthorized hardware implant

Attack impact

Supply chain breach

The attack appears to be a supply chain breach mainly affecting users in Southeast Asia and the CryptoBilis reseller.

Ledger has not confirmed if its own systems or wallet technology were compromised in this incident.

The company is still investigating the matter and has not yet confirmed how many users were affected, whether the reported thefts are connected, or how much cryptocurrency was lost.

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