Abhijeet Dipke says Jantar Mantar phones monitored during student protest

Wangchuk reports low vitals Inesh hospitalized

Education activist Sonam Wangchuk shared that his blood sugar and pressure have dropped during his hunger strike, but says he's still okay for now.

Another protester, Inesh, was hospitalized after eight days without food.

Even with heavy rain and health risks, protesters say they're not giving up until there's real accountability for over 20 student suicides linked to exam scandals.