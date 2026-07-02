Abhijeet Dipke says Jantar Mantar phones monitored during student protest
India
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), says protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar are having their WhatsApp calls and chats watched.
He posted on X that their phones are under surveillance as the protest enters its 13th day, with students demanding action over exam paper leaks and student suicides.
Wangchuk reports low vitals Inesh hospitalized
Education activist Sonam Wangchuk shared that his blood sugar and pressure have dropped during his hunger strike, but says he's still okay for now.
Another protester, Inesh, was hospitalized after eight days without food.
Even with heavy rain and health risks, protesters say they're not giving up until there's real accountability for over 20 student suicides linked to exam scandals.