'Dharmendra Pradhan must resign': Abhijeet Dipke arrives for CJP protest

Inclusive movement

Protest open to all students, says Dipke

Dipke had announced that the protest would be open to all, irrespective of their political affiliations. He had also proposed a "peaceful sit-in protest" demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged failures in the education system affecting over one crore students. The CJP was created as a satirical response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when certain individuals were referred to as "cockroaches" and "parasites."