'Dharmendra Pradhan must resign': Abhijeet Dipke arrives for CJP protest
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), made his first public appearance in India after returning from the United States. He was spotted at Delhi airport with a copy of social reformer BR Ambedkar's biography. A massive protest by the CJP is underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday morning, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination lapses.
Protest focus
CJP's protest against NEET-UG paper leak
The CJP's protest is primarily aimed at the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and alleged flaws in CBSE's on-screen marking system. The party claims to have received permission from the Delhi Police for the demonstration. Dipke had earlier urged his supporters to lead the movement with "love and peace," asking them to carry a book and the Tiranga and offer flowers to policemen as gestures of compassion during the protest.
Party growth
CJP's rapid growth and spokesperson appointments
The CJP has grown rapidly, with over 22 million followers on Instagram, far surpassing the Bharatiya Janata Party's nine million and the Congress party's 13 million. Ahead of the protest, the organization announced three spokespersons to widen its outreach. The group also issued guidelines for a peaceful demonstration, including carrying tricolors and books, recording proceedings, and reporting miscreants to the police.
Inclusive movement
Protest open to all students, says Dipke
Dipke had announced that the protest would be open to all, irrespective of their political affiliations. He had also proposed a "peaceful sit-in protest" demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged failures in the education system affecting over one crore students. The CJP was created as a satirical response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month, when certain individuals were referred to as "cockroaches" and "parasites."