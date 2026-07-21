Abhijeet Dipke's parents condemn police crackdown over exam leaks

Parents of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke have spoken up after Delhi Police used batons and tear gas to break up student protests at Jantar Mantar.

According to Dipke's parents, students were peacefully demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated exam paper leaks, but things turned tense on July 20 as police tried to stop their march toward Parliament.