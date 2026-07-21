Abhijeet Dipke's parents condemn police crackdown over exam leaks
Parents of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke have spoken up after Delhi Police used batons and tear gas to break up student protests at Jantar Mantar.
According to Dipke's parents, students were peacefully demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated exam paper leaks, but things turned tense on July 20 as police tried to stop their march toward Parliament.
Police say over 118 officers injured
While police claim protesters got violent and injured over 118 officers, Abhijeet's father Bhagwan Dipke called the crackdown government arrogance, insisting students were peaceful.
His mother Anita said seeing videos of police aggression left her in tears, stressing that young people just want a fair shot at their future.
The incident has sparked more criticism as frustrations about exam scams keep building.