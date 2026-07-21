Katherine Sciver-Brunt takes up new role with Trent Rockets: Details
What's the story
Former England international Katherine Sciver-Brunt has been appointed as the assistant coach of Trent Rockets Women for The Hundred 2026. This marks her first coaching role since retiring from professional cricket in 2023. Sciver-Brunt, who was recently honored with an OBE for her contributions to cricket, played 141 WODIs, 112 WT20Is, and 14 WTests, for England, taking 335 wickets in total.
Career transition
Excited to step back into cricketing role: Sciver-Brunt
Sciver-Brunt played for Trent Rockets in the first three editions of The Hundred, making 19 appearances.
After retiring, she transitioned into a co-commentator and analyst role. Now, she is taking her first steps as a coach in this new chapter of her career.
"The time has come for me to step back into a role within cricket," said Sciver-Brunt on her return to the sport.
Personal insights
Sciver-Brunt opens up on challenges of motherhood
Sciver-Brunt, who has a one-year-old son with her wife and fellow cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt, shared her thoughts on returning to cricket.
She said, "I've had a wild three years since retiring, trying to figure out what life looks like for me now as a mum."
Despite the challenges of motherhood, she is excited about this new chapter in her career and the opportunity to coach at such a high level.
Team bond
Special connection with Trent Rockets
Sciver-Brunt expressed her special connection with Trent Rockets.
"Trent Bridge is such a special place and having been involved as a player with the Rockets before, coming back as a coach was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," she said.
The 41-year-old played her last game for the Rockets in August 2023.
Her new role will see her work under head coach Chris Read, alongside former Nottinghamshire spinner Graeme White, who has been appointed fielding coach.