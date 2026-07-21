US airstrikes on Iran enter 10th night amid Hormuz blockade

The US military's previous airstrikes have targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks.

The latest strikes reportedly hit near Tabriz in northwestern Iran, which is home to underground missile bases operated by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Other potential targets include Bandar Imam Khomeini in Khuzestan province and Sirik and Jask in Hormozgan province.