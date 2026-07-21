US airstrikes on Iran enter 10th night amid Hormuz blockade
What's the story
The United States military has launched its 10th consecutive night of airstrikes on Iran. The bombings follow the death of another American service member, and also follow attacks launched by Iran on American allies Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, home of the US Navy's 5th Fleet. The US Central Command said these latest attacks are intended to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Targeted sites
US strikes target Iranian military capabilities
The US military's previous airstrikes have targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks.
The latest strikes reportedly hit near Tabriz in northwestern Iran, which is home to underground missile bases operated by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
Other potential targets include Bandar Imam Khomeini in Khuzestan province and Sirik and Jask in Hormozgan province.
Retaliation
Iran retaliates with missile attacks on American allies
In retaliation, Iran has launched missile attacks on American allies in the region, including Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.
Kuwait said its air defenses intercepted incoming missiles while Jordan's armed forces shot down three Iranian missiles, stating that there had been no material damage or casualties.
Bahrain condemned drone strikes on its air traffic systems, saying they endangered civilian travel.
New threat
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis threaten to block Saudi oil shipments
Adding to the tensions, Iran-backed Yemeni rebels have threatened to block Saudi Arabia's oil shipping through the Red Sea.
This comes after a recent attack on Sanaa International Airport, which they blamed on Saudi Arabia.
The Houthis had earlier targeted ships in the Red Sea during the Israel-Hamas conflict, attacking over 100 vessels.
Ongoing negotiations
Diplomatic efforts continue amidst escalating tensions
Despite the rising tensions, diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve the conflict.
Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni is in Pakistan for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed hope for positive outcomes from these discussions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also indicated willingness to negotiate with Iran if productive dialogue can be established.
Blockade reinstated
US naval blockade reestablished near Iranian ports
In a bid to curb Iran's crude oil shipments, the US has reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
The military claims it has redirected seven ships and disabled one since the blockade was put in place.
Meanwhile, Iranian authorities say at least 50 people have been killed and 517 wounded in recent rounds of US strikes.
Since the conflict began on February 28, 17 American service members have died.