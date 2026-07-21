Maharashtra: 6 killed in chain collision after ethanol-laden truck overturns
What's the story
An accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Wardha district has left six people dead. The incident occurred early Monday when an ethanol-laden truck overturned, causing a chain collision. The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Ananadrao Tiple (50), Sushma Rajesh Tiple (45), and Janhavi Rajesh Tiple (16), a family from Wardha, their driver Ankush Raut (31), and truck occupants Sanjay Kumar (35) and Samarjit Pal (22).
Collision details
Truck overturned, leading to chain collision
The truck carrying highly flammable ethanol overturned on the Mumbai-bound lane after its driver lost control.
While one lane remained operational as emergency teams worked, another truck crashed into a car with the Tiple family and Raut inside.
This led to a massive fire engulfing both vehicles, resulting in traffic being halted on the busy expressway.
Rescue operations
Emergency teams drain highly flammable fuel before moving container
Emergency teams from Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), local police, fire brigade, and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) rushed to the spot for rescue operations.
They had to drain the highly flammable fuel before moving the container.
The incident has also led to a traffic diversion on the Mumbai-Nagpur carriageway of Samruddhi Mahamarg near Interchange 80.
Traffic advisory
Commuters advised to take alternative routes
Commuters have been advised to avoid using the Samruddhi Mahamarg up to Wardha for some hours. Instead, they should take the Nagpur-Amravati Highway and rejoin the expressway through Amravati Gate interchange.
Updates on restoration efforts will be issued every two hours, officials stated.
In a subsequent accident at the same spot, another truck crashed into a four-wheeler, killing four members of a family from Wardha district.