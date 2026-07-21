Indian women's team ready for split captaincy? Diana Edulji suggests

Edulji also suggested that the team could have multiple leaders, with Mandhana leading in WT20Is and WODIs.

She proposed that Harmanpreet should continue as captain in WTests.

"We cannot keep Smriti waiting in the wings for so long," Edulji said at the trophy unveiling ceremony of the Maharani Trophy KSCA T20 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.