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Home / News / Sports News / Indian women's team ready for split captaincy? Diana Edulji suggests
Indian women's team ready for split captaincy? Diana Edulji suggests
Edulji wants Mandhana to lead in WT20Is

Indian women's team ready for split captaincy? Diana Edulji suggests

By Parth Dhall
Jul 21, 2026
09:07 am
What's the story

Former captain Diana Edulji has suggested a split-captaincy system for the Indian women's cricket team. The proposal comes after India's early exit from the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Edulji believes it's time to move on from Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership in white-ball cricket and give Smriti Mandhana a chance to lead, at least in the shortest format.

Leadership roles

Multiple leaders for different formats

Edulji also suggested that the team could have multiple leaders, with Mandhana leading in WT20Is and WODIs.

She proposed that Harmanpreet should continue as captain in WTests.

"We cannot keep Smriti waiting in the wings for so long," Edulji said at the trophy unveiling ceremony of the Maharani Trophy KSCA T20 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

Performance concerns

Free hand as a batter

Edulji also expressed her concerns over Harmanpreet's performance as a player.

She said, "I believe Harmanpreet is finding it difficult. Her game is getting affected, so let her have a free hand as a batter."

The former captain stressed that it's been too long without new ideas in the team and suggested that they could even have three different coaches for different formats.

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Retention disagreement

BCCI backs Harmanpreet for Asian Games

Despite Edulji's concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has retained Harmanpreet as captain for the upcoming Asian Games. The decision is contrary to Edulji's suggestion of a leadership change.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), G. Kamalini (wicket-keeper), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Nandni Sharma.

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Do you know?

Most successful captain in WT20Is

According to ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet is the most successful captain in WT20Is. She has won 84 of her 147 WT20Is as captain, losing 57 (Tied: 1 and NR: 5). Under her, India reached the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final.

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