Abhimanyu, 60, to begin Mysuru Dasara farewell on August 26
India
Abhimanyu, the beloved 60-year-old elephant from Nagarahole's Mathigodu camp, is officially retiring from Mysuru Dasara after decades of service.
His farewell begins with a special ceremony during Gajapayana on August 26, in accordance with government guidelines and directions of the Karnataka High Court.
Abhimanyu helped in 300+ elephant captures
Abhimanyu isn't just any elephant: he's helped in more than 300 elephant-capture operations, over 80 tiger-capture operations, and carried the golden howdah in six Jamboo Savari parades.
This year, he'll make a special appearance during Gajapayana.
Officials say his decades of service, courage, discipline, and contribution are expected to remain an inseparable part of the history of Mysuru Dasara.