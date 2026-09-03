IAF fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman takes premature retirement, joins airline
What's the story
Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman has taken premature retirement from the force. He has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, PTI reported, quoting sources. The 43-year-old former Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee had served in the IAF for 22 years before his retirement. He reportedly joined FLY91 in August this year.
Conflict impact
Varthaman was key figure in 2019 India-Pakistan air conflict
Varthaman had emerged as a key figure during the 2019 India-Pakistan air conflict.
The confrontation was triggered after Indian forces carried out airstrikes against a terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan, following a suicide bombing in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
In response to these strikes, the Pakistani Air Force retaliated on February 27, leading to an aerial dogfight between the two forces.
Aerial dogfight
He shot down an F-16 fighter jet before his capture
During this confrontation, Varthaman's MiG-21 was downed and he was taken captive by Pakistan. He had managed to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet before his capture.
After three days of captivity, the then wing commander was released on March 1.
His bravery during the conflict earned him the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, for "exceptional sense of duty."
New beginnings