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Home / News / India News / IAF fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman takes premature retirement, joins airline
IAF fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman takes premature retirement, joins airline
Varthaman was a former Group Captain

IAF fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman takes premature retirement, joins airline

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 03, 2026
10:10 am
What's the story

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman has taken premature retirement from the force. He has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, PTI reported, quoting sources. The 43-year-old former Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee had served in the IAF for 22 years before his retirement. He reportedly joined FLY91 in August this year.

Conflict impact

Varthaman was key figure in 2019 India-Pakistan air conflict

Varthaman had emerged as a key figure during the 2019 India-Pakistan air conflict.

The confrontation was triggered after Indian forces carried out airstrikes against a terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan, following a suicide bombing in Pulwama that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

In response to these strikes, the Pakistani Air Force retaliated on February 27, leading to an aerial dogfight between the two forces.

Aerial dogfight

He shot down an F-16 fighter jet before his capture

During this confrontation, Varthaman's MiG-21 was downed and he was taken captive by Pakistan. He had managed to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet before his capture.

After three days of captivity, the then wing commander was released on March 1.

His bravery during the conflict earned him the Vir Chakra, India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal, for "exceptional sense of duty."

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New beginnings

Varthaman has not made any public statements 

FLY91, where Varthaman has joined as a pilot, is a regional airline based in Goa. It started operations in March 2024 and currently has a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The airline has bases in Goa and Hyderabad.

So far, Varthaman has not made any public statements about his new role at FLY91.

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