Abhinav Tripathi kidnapped, robbed in Outer North Delhi, 6 apprehended

CCTV footage and tips identify suspects

Tripathi's brother reported the incident, and police quickly used CCTV footage and local tips to track down the suspects.

The four adults — Harsh (21), Ankit (24), Sudhir (28), Sanket (19) — plus two 17-year-olds from Sonipat were caught.

Police recovered Tripathi's stolen belongings and found out that Harsh and Ankit already had criminal records.

Turns out, they pulled this off to fund a flashy lifestyle.

Now police are checking if this gang is linked to other highway robberies around Delhi and Haryana.