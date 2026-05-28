Abhinav Tripathi kidnapped, robbed in Outer North Delhi, 6 apprehended
Four men were arrested and two juveniles were apprehended after they allegedly kidnapped and robbed Abhinav Tripathi in Outer North Delhi.
The group stopped him while he was riding home on his motorcycle, forced him into a car, assaulted him, and took off with his bike and phone, then left him stranded near Hanuman Mandir in Narela.
CCTV footage and tips identify suspects
Tripathi's brother reported the incident, and police quickly used CCTV footage and local tips to track down the suspects.
The four adults — Harsh (21), Ankit (24), Sudhir (28), Sanket (19) — plus two 17-year-olds from Sonipat were caught.
Police recovered Tripathi's stolen belongings and found out that Harsh and Ankit already had criminal records.
Turns out, they pulled this off to fund a flashy lifestyle.
Now police are checking if this gang is linked to other highway robberies around Delhi and Haryana.