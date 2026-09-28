Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji invited October 3 for Mysuru Dasara
Mysuru Dasara is set for October 11, and this year, Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji from Gavimath will be formally invited on October 3 to do the honors at the opening ceremony.
District officials, led by Mysuru district In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, will personally visit him to extend the invitation, a gesture that highlights just how much they value his spiritual presence.
Invitation card offered to Chamundeshwari
Keeping with tradition, officials offered the official invitation card to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill Temple.
The puja was performed by officials and joined by other officials, all hoping for the goddess' blessings to make this year's festival a success.
It's a reminder of how faith and community come together every Dasara.