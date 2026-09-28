Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji invited October 3 for Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru Dasara is set for October 11, and this year, Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji from Gavimath will be formally invited on October 3 to do the honors at the opening ceremony.

District officials, led by Mysuru district In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, will personally visit him to extend the invitation, a gesture that highlights just how much they value his spiritual presence.