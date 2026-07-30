Abhishek Banerjee asks Supreme Court to allow medical travel abroad
India
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is asking the Supreme Court to let him travel abroad for medical treatment, after the Calcutta High Court said no because he is still under investigation for alleged intimidating remarks during the West Bengal elections.
The court's order from July 2026 means he cannot leave India just yet.
Calcutta High Court requires travel approval
The High Court told Banerjee he needs its approval before any foreign trip and suggested he see an eye specialist at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital instead.
While his request to change these restrictions is still waiting for a hearing, Banerjee has temporary protection from arrest or other actions until October 6, 2026.