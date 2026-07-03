Abhishek Banerjee faces FIR over unlicensed Sebaashray medical camps
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is facing a fresh FIR, accused of running unlicensed medical and diagnostic camps in his Diamond Harbour area under the Sebaashray initiative.
The complaint claims these camps broke several laws, including the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the PCPNDT Act.
Sebaashray was well-known locally as a community health project started during Banerjee's time with TMC.
Abhishek Banerjee calls allegations political intimidation
Banerjee has denied all allegations, calling them political intimidation.
He says nearly 25 of his associates have been summoned or picked up for interrogation, phones tapped, and families threatened, describing it as "political intimidation."
Despite ongoing investigations by the CID and the Enforcement Directorate, Banerjee recently got temporary relief from the Calcutta High Court in a separate forgery case.
He insists he won't back down: "I will not bow down till my last breath."