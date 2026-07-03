Abhishek Banerjee faces FIR over unlicensed Sebaashray medical camps

Abhishek Banerjee calls allegations political intimidation

Banerjee has denied all allegations, calling them political intimidation.

He says nearly 25 of his associates have been summoned or picked up for interrogation, phones tapped, and families threatened, describing it as "political intimidation."

Despite ongoing investigations by the CID and the Enforcement Directorate, Banerjee recently got temporary relief from the Calcutta High Court in a separate forgery case.

He insists he won't back down: "I will not bow down till my last breath."