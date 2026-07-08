Abhishek Banerjee skips court-ordered voice sample, files High Court challenge
India
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee didn't show up for a court-ordered voice sample on Wednesday, which is part of an investigation into alleged threats he made during the West Bengal Assembly elections in April 2026.
Instead, he's taken the matter to the High Court, challenging the magistrate's order.
Banerjee High Court hearing July 10
The High Court will hear his petition on July 10.
For now, Banerjee has protection from any immediate legal action and can't travel abroad without permission.
He's also asked the court to cancel the FIR against him, but he still needs to cooperate with investigators looking into his remarks about rival party members.