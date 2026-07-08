All-round England humble India in 3rd T20I: Report and stats
What's the story
In the third T20I of the five-match series versus India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England posted a challenging total of 201/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was powered by Phil Salt's blistering knock of 70 runs off just 43 balls and Sam Curran's late fireworks. For India, debutant Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets each. In response, India were folded for a score of 76.
Bowling performance
Yadav, Rana strike for India
Yadav, who replaced Ravi Bishnoi in the squad, took his first two international wickets with figures of 2-30. Rana also bagged two wickets in quick succession for 2-40 as India fought back after Salt and Jos Buttler's (38) steady start. The duo had given England a solid start with their partnership before Yadav struck with a yorker that deflected off Buttler's toes onto the leg stump.
Match highlights
Salt powers England with his assault
Rana then struck twice in two balls, sending Jacob Bethell (13) and Tom Banton back to the pavilion. However, Salt continued his assault from the other end, adding 47 runs for the fifth wicket with Curran. He reached his half-century in 36 balls with six fours and a six before being dismissed by Axar Patel. Salt's innings included seven fours and three sixes as he scored quickly for England.
Final push
Will Jacks also contributes with a couple of sixes
Curran then took charge of the scoring, smashing four fours in his unbeaten 24-ball knock. Will Jacks also contributed with a couple of sixes in his quickfire 14 off seven balls. This is the first time India will chase a target of 200 or more against England in a T20I match. The high-scoring contest is expected to favor batters, with cloudy conditions during match hours but relatively low chances of rain.
Chase
India abysmal in their chase as England bowlers shine
India were abysmal in their chase of 202. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started well by expressing themselves. However, both players were dismissed, with India being reduced to 29/2. India then lost their way by losing wickets at regular intervals. England pacers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer led the way. Tongue claimed four scalps for 28 runs from his 4 overs. Archer managed 3/29 from 3 overs. Jacks and Adil Rashid also chipped in.
Phil
Phil Salt slams his 2nd fifty versus India
Playing his 63rd match for England (58 innings), Salt raced to 1,787 runs at 34.36. He clocked his 9th fifty (100s: 4). Salt has smoked 86 sixes in England colors. In 12 matches versus India, Salt owns 175 runs at 17.5 (50s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Salt averages 42 in home T20Is. From 10 games, he has 336 runs (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
Information
60th fifty-plus score in 20 overs cricket
Overall in the 20-over format, Salt has amassed 8,618 runs at 28-plus from 342 matches (331 innings). He smashed his 56th fifty (100s: 4). Salt has smoked 361 sixes.
Duo
Key numbers for Buttler and Curran
Buttler scored 36 runs off 21 balls. He hit 2 sixes and four fours. In 158 matches (145 innings), Buttler owns 4,073 runs at 33.38. Versus India, he has amassed 705 runs at 30.65. Curran's 24-ball 41* had four fours. In 78 matches (51 innings), Curran has scored 744 runs at 21.25. He has 97 runs versus India at 16.16.
Information
Sooryavanshi scores 13 for India in his 2nd outing
Sooryavanshi, who made his debut for India in the previous clash, scored 13 runs off 5 balls. He slammed 2 sixes. Archer dismissed the teenage sensation. Notably, Sooryavanshi scored 14 runs in his debut innings.
Do you know?
Only 4 Indian batters enter double digits
Only 4 Indian batters entered double digits in this clash. Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan scored 13 runs each. Abhishek and Axar scored 10 runs each. Harshit Rana's 9 was the next best effort.
Duo
Archer and Tongue floor India
Archer's 3/29 saw him race to 61 scalps for England from 47 matches at 23.7. Versus India, Archer has bagged 19 wickets from 14 matches at 27.57. Tongue was solid and picked four scalps. Playing just his 2nd clash for England, he has now picked his maiden four-fer. He managed 0/46 from his 4 overs in the 2nd encounter of this series. Tongue now owns 3rd-best bowling figures versus India for England. He is also the 4th Englishman with four-fer versus India in T20Is.
Do you know?
Rashid gets to 166 wickets for England
Rashid bagged 2/14 from 2.4 overs. He has amassed 166 scalps from 148 matches at 23.27. He is now the 2nd-highest wicket-taker, surpassing New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (165). Only Rashid Khan (193) has more.
Biggest defeat
India suffer their biggest defeat (by runs)
India suffered their biggest defeat in T20Is (by runs). For the first time, they lost a game by 100-plus runs. Biggest defeat margins for India in T20Is (by runs) By 125 runs vs ENG, Trent Bridge, 2026 By 80 runs vs NZ, Wellington, 2019 By 76 runs vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2026 By 51 runs vs SA, Mullanpur, 2025
Records
Key records made as England tame India
As per Cricbuzz, India posted their lowest all-out total for in T20Is. India's lowest total is 74 versus Australia in Melbourne, 2008. India recorded their 3rd score of less than 80 (also 79 runs versus NZ in 2016). India's score of 76/10 is the fifth-lowest all-out totals vs England in T20Is. Shreyas Iyer has lost his 1st four completed matches as skipper in India colors. Meawhile, in his last 12 T20s as captain, there have been 10 defeats, 1 win, 1 NR.