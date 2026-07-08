All-round England humble India in 3rd T20I: Report and stats

Duo

Archer and Tongue floor India

Archer's 3/29 saw him race to 61 scalps for England from 47 matches at 23.7. Versus India, Archer has bagged 19 wickets from 14 matches at 27.57. Tongue was solid and picked four scalps. Playing just his 2nd clash for England, he has now picked his maiden four-fer. He managed 0/46 from his 4 overs in the 2nd encounter of this series. Tongue now owns 3rd-best bowling figures versus India for England. He is also the 4th Englishman with four-fer versus India in T20Is.