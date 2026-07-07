Phil Salt hammers 70 versus India in 3rd T20I: Stats
What's the story
England opener Phil Salt made his presence felt with in the 3rd T20I against the Indian cricket team. The match is being held at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England rode on Salt's heroics as he added four quality partnerships along the way. Axar Patel dismissed Salt in the 17th over with England being reduced to 158/5. Salt smashed three sixes and seven fours.
Knock
Salt part of England's partnerships along the way
Salt and Jos Buttler handed England a quality start, adding 43 runs. Buttler led the show with a 21-ball 36. After Buttler departed, Salt and Harry Brook managed a 28-run partnership. Jacob Bethell joined Salt next and a 40-run stand followed suit. India hit back to reduce England to 111/3 and 111/4. Salt and Sam Curran recovered the innings with a 47-run stand thereafter.
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Axar gets Salt
Salt welcomed Axar with a six in the 17th over. However, he perished next ball. Salt went for a slog and derived a thick leading edge. He was caught at backward point. It was a quality effort from Salt's blade as he showed his prowess.
Runs
Salt slams his 2nd fifty versus India
Playing his 63rd match for England (58 innings), Salt has raced to 1,787 runs at 34.36. He clocked his 9th fifty (100s: 4). Salt has smoked 86 sixes in England colors. In 12 matches versus India, Salt owns 175 runs at 17.5 (50s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Salt averages 42 in home T20Is. From 10 games, he has 336 runs (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
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60th fifty-plus score in 20 overs cricket
Overall in the 20-over format, Salt has amassed 8,618 runs at 28-plus from 342 matches (331 innings). He smashed his 56th fifty (100s: 4). Salt has smoked 361 sixes.