England opener Phil Salt made his presence felt with in the 3rd T20I

Phil Salt hammers 70 versus India in 3rd T20I: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:42 pm Jul 07, 202611:42 pm

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England opener Phil Salt made his presence felt with in the 3rd T20I against the Indian cricket team. The match is being held at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England rode on Salt's heroics as he added four quality partnerships along the way. Axar Patel dismissed Salt in the 17th over with England being reduced to 158/5. Salt smashed three sixes and seven fours.