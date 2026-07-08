Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue floor India in 3rd T20I: Stats
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, the Indian cricket team was bundled out for a mere 76 runs in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The defeat came despite a strong start from Abhishek Sharma and some aggressive shots from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, it was Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue's exceptional bowling performance that sealed India's fate. The pacers shared 7 wickets between them.
Bowling blitz
Archer and Tongue dent India
Archer and Tongue's aggressive bowling proved too much for the Indian batsmen. The duo shared seven wickets between them, with Tongue taking four wickets for 28 runs and Archer claiming three for 29. Tongue dismissed Abhishek (10) before Archer got Sooryavanshi, leaving India struggling (29/2). Tongue then sent back Ishan Kishan before Archer got Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel as India were 52/5 inside 5 overs. Tongue completed his four-fer by getting the likes of Shivam Dube and Harshit Rana.
Duo
Key numbers for the duo
Archer's 3/29 saw him race to 61 scalps for England from 47 matches at 23.7. Versus India, Archer has bagged 19 wickets from 14 matches at 27.57. Tongue was solid and picked four scalps. Playing just his 2nd clash for England, he has now picked his maiden four-fer. He managed 0/46 from his 4 overs in the 2nd encounter of this series. Tongue now owns 3rd-best bowling figures versus India for England. He is also the 4th Englishman with four-fer versus India in T20Is.
ENG
4th Englishman with four-fer versus India in T20Is
As mentioned, Tongue is the 4th Englishman with four-fer versus India in T20Is. 4-fers for ENG vs IND in T20Is 4/22 - Jade Dernbach, Old Trafford, 2011 4/27 - Chris Jordan, Edgbaston, 2022 4/28 - Josh Tongue, Trent Bridge, 2026 4/33 - Jofra Archer, Ahmedabad, 2021