US strikes 80 targets in Iran, cancels oil sales permit
What's the story
The United States has launched fresh airstrikes on Iran in response to recent attacks on three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (Centcom) said that American forces had "completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran...hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting....Hormuz." The operation was "four or five times bigger in scope and power" than previous strikes conducted 10 days ago.
Targeted strikes
Strikes aimed at limiting Iran's capacity to attack global trade
The US said forces "struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities," aimed at limiting Iran's capacity to attack global trade through Hormuz. "Centcom forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed," the statement added. The operation also targeted 60 small boats belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in and near Hormuz.
Diplomatic fallout
US cancels license allowing Iran to sell oil
In addition to the strikes, the US has also canceled a license allowing Iran to sell oil on international markets for American dollars. This decision was taken as a response to what Washington termed "unacceptable actions" by Tehran in Hormuz. The Iranian foreign ministry has condemned this move, calling it a breach of an interim peace agreement and accusing the Donald Trump-headed US government of "bad faith, inconsistency, and unreliability."
Iranian response
Multiple explosions reported in southern Iran
Iran has vowed to take whatever measures it deems necessary to protect its "national interests and national security." State media reported multiple explosions in southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Qeshm Island. Although there was no official confirmation from Iran about the strikes, shrapnel injuries were reported from these areas. A US official told Axios that Trump approved and ordered the strike plan while in Turkey for this week's NATO conference.
Funeral
Iran hosts week-long funeral procession for former Supreme Leader
The attack comes as Iran hosts a week-long mourning and funeral procession for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in February. The exchange of fire risks pushing the US and Iran into a fresh cycle of retaliation, threatening the fragile memorandum of understanding signed less than three weeks ago. Indirect talks between the US and Iran concluded last week with little visible progress toward a lasting peace despite a 60-day ceasefire intended to create space for diplomacy.