The operation also targeted 60 small boats

US strikes 80 targets in Iran, cancels oil sales permit

By Chanshimla Varah 09:19 am Jul 08, 202609:19 am

What's the story

The United States has launched fresh airstrikes on Iran in response to recent attacks on three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (Centcom) said that American forces had "completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran...hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting....Hormuz." The operation was "four or five times bigger in scope and power" than previous strikes conducted 10 days ago.