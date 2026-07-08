Novak Djokovic beats Felix Auger-Aliassime, reaches Wimbledon 2026 semis: Stats
What's the story
Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the semi-finals of the grass-court major for the 15th time. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets. The match ended with a scoreline of 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in favor of seventh seed Djokovic on Centre Court. Notably, Djokovis was forced to take a medical timeout in the 1st set while leading 5-4.
Numbers
Djokovic is 409-57 at Grand Slams
With this result over Roman, Serbian ace Djokovic has raced to a 409-57 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam winner and is chaing an elusive 25th title since a majestic 2023, when he won 3 Slam honors. Djokovic, who is a 38-time finalist at Grand Slams, is chasing his 8th Wimbledon honor. He is 107-13 at Wimbledon.
Information
H2H record: Djokovic vs Auger-Aliassime
Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime met for the third time on the ATP Tour. Djokovic won their maiden meet at ATP Masters 1000 Rome in 2022. Auger-Aliassime then overcame Djokovic at the 2022 Laver Cup.
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Most five-setters in Grand Slams
As per Opta, Djokovic played his 50th five setter in men's singles Grand Slams, the most of any player in the Open Era. He surpassed Stan Wawrinka, who played 49 five-setters. Meanwhile, Roger Federer played 48 five-setters.
Records
Massive records for Djokovic
As per Opta, Djokovic is now the third player in the Open Era to reach 15 men's singles semi-finals at a single Grand Slam event, after Federer (Australian Open) and Rafael Nadal (Roland Garros). Djokovic (39 years 38 days) is the second-oldest player (Open Era) to reach the men's singles semi-final at Wimbledon, younger than only Ken Rosewall (39 years 234 days) in 1974.
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A look at the match stats
Auger-Aliassime served 29 aces compared to Djokovic's 14. Djokovic committed more double faults (6-5). He converted 2/13 break points. Djokovic has 73% win on the 1st and 2nd serve respectively.
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Djokovic set to face Sinner next
The 39-year-old Djokovic has now reached the semi-finals in each of his past eight Wimbledon appearances. He is set to face world number one Jannik Sinner next. It will be their 12th H2H meeting.
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Long!
Speechless. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UmFfVps6QZ— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2026