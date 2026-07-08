Felix Auger-Aliassime tested Novak Djokovic (Image Source: X/@Wimbledon)

Novak Djokovic beats Felix Auger-Aliassime, reaches Wimbledon 2026 semis: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:42 am Jul 08, 202603:42 am

What's the story

Novak Djokovic, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, has advanced to the semi-finals of the grass-court major for the 15th time. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets. The match ended with a scoreline of 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in favor of seventh seed Djokovic on Centre Court. Notably, Djokovis was forced to take a medical timeout in the 1st set while leading 5-4.