The key to a great dosa is the batter

Hosting a dosa brunch? Here's what to know

By Vinita Jain 08:59 am Jul 08, 202608:59 am

What's the story

A dosa brunch can be a delightful culinary experience, blending traditional flavors with modern brunch vibes. This South Indian delicacy, which is a thin crepe made from fermented rice and lentils, can be customized in several ways to suit your taste. Whether you like it plain or stuffed with savory fillings, here are some tips to elevate your dosa brunch.