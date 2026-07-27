Abishai Emmanuel George helps reunite child at Jantar Mantar protest
India
During the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, a lost child was found and reunited with his mom thanks to some quick thinking.
Abishai Emmanuel George spotted the kid, and since internet was down, he called out, Preeti Gupta kahaan hai? Aapka bachcha yahan hai!
Other protesters joined in, helping spread the message until the mother found her son.
The moment brought a bit of hope to an otherwise tense scene.
CJP protest ended after Pradhan's resignation
George shared the story on Instagram with a video called "Gen Z presence of mind," which quickly racked up over 800,000 views.
The CJP protest ended on July 25 after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, but organizers say they'll be back if their demands aren't met by Tuesday.