Abishai Emmanuel George helps reunite child at Jantar Mantar protest

During the CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, a lost child was found and reunited with his mom thanks to some quick thinking.

Abishai Emmanuel George spotted the kid, and since internet was down, he called out, Preeti Gupta kahaan hai? Aapka bachcha yahan hai!

Other protesters joined in, helping spread the message until the mother found her son.

The moment brought a bit of hope to an otherwise tense scene.